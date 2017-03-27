US environmental agency awards $1M to...

US environmental agency awards $1M to Northern Marianas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: West Hawaii Today

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is giving nearly $1 million to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for coral reef protection, cleaning up contaminated sites and monitoring pesticide use. The agency announced the award Thursday, saying the money would help strengthen the commonwealth's ability to protect the environment and the health of those who live there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,009,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC