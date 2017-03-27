US environmental agency awards $1M to Northern Marianas
The United States Environmental Protection Agency is giving nearly $1 million to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for coral reef protection, cleaning up contaminated sites and monitoring pesticide use. The agency announced the award Thursday, saying the money would help strengthen the commonwealth's ability to protect the environment and the health of those who live there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC