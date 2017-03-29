Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid afte...

Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A lobbyist hired by an offshore firm linked to controversial developer Shawn Scott told Maine legislators Wednesday that it's behind the 2017 effort for a casino in York County and intends to sell the rights, with a top lawmaker blasting the plan as corrupt. A hearing before the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee had the first admission of Bridge Capital's involvement in the effort , which prompted questions about the company's past in emerging markets in Asia, where one of its casinos was seized by the authoritarian Laotian government in 2015 and later sold over alleged corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC