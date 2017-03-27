Hot shot: Deployed

Deployed: Fire controlman 1st class Bronson Pettit of Chico speaks with students at a Saipan elementary school in the Northern Mariana Islands during a community outreach project. Pettit is assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain , which is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.