French carrier to lead joint amphibious Pacific drill in show of force aimed at China: sources
In a display of military power aimed at China, France will dispatch one of its powerful Mistral amphibious carriers to lead drills on and around Tinian island in the western Pacific, with Japanese and U.S. personnel and two troop-carrying helicopters sent by Britain, two sources told Reuters. "Rather than just being a naval exercise, this amphibious exercise will send a clear message to China," said one of the sources, who were not authorized to talk to the media and so asked not to be identified.
