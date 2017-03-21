AG: Section 3 of HB 20-43 is unconstitutional

Attorney General Edward Manibusan has raised concerns with Rep. Ivan Blanco about a bill introduced in the House of Representatives, House Bill 20-43, which attempts to clarify and define the authority of the Office of the Attorney General. In a letter dated March 17, 2017, sent to Blanco, Manibusan pointed out that Section 3 of HB 20-43 interferes with the attorney general's constitutional duties, and Section 2 prevents the attorney general from the effective risk management of the Commonwealth's obligations.

