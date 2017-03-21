AG: Section 3 of HB 20-43 is unconstitutional
Attorney General Edward Manibusan has raised concerns with Rep. Ivan Blanco about a bill introduced in the House of Representatives, House Bill 20-43, which attempts to clarify and define the authority of the Office of the Attorney General. In a letter dated March 17, 2017, sent to Blanco, Manibusan pointed out that Section 3 of HB 20-43 interferes with the attorney general's constitutional duties, and Section 2 prevents the attorney general from the effective risk management of the Commonwealth's obligations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC