Slots ballot question backers fined $125,000 for finance violations

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Boston.com

Question 1, which failed at the polls, would have allowed the state to license a second slots parlor in Massachusetts. The sponsors of a failed ballot question to allow a second slots parlor in Massachusetts have agreed to pay the state $125,000 to resolve allegations that they violated campaign finance laws.

Chicago, IL

