President Trump Will Soon Get to Pack...

President Trump Will Soon Get to Pack the Federal Courts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: FindLaw

President Trump has pledged to announce his Supreme Court nomination next Thursday , setting up another major battle over the Supreme Court seat that has sat vacant for nearly a year now. But the Supreme Court is just one spot Trump has to fill -- one spot out of 114.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
News Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13) Jun '13 - Cherokee - 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC