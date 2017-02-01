Nordstrom nominated for award
Misti Nordstrom, a middle school math and science teacher at the St. Joseph School, has been nominated for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching . PAEMST is the nation's highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science .
