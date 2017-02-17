'Mud Monsters' Galore! Mariana Trench...

'Mud Monsters' Galore! Mariana Trench Dive Yields Bizarre Marine Life

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Live Science

A recent underwater expedition to the Mariana Trench, the deepest known ocean spot in the world, filmed many forms of bizarre marine life close to the seafloor, and captured the first-ever footage of a shrimp feeding at record-breaking depths. Sponges on stalks, ghost-pale lizard fish and a hermit crab carrying an anemone hitchhiker were among the so-called "mud monsters" that paraded in front of the cameras of the remotely operated vehicle , offering a rare glimpse of deep-sea animals' habits and lifestyles that are normally extremely challenging to observe and study.

