Military wants lawsuit over Mariana I...

Military wants lawsuit over Mariana Islands proposal tossed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The U.S. military is seeking to have a federal lawsuit challenging its plans to expand operations on the Mariana Islands dismissed. The Department of Defense claims the court does not have the authority to question the $8 billion international agreement that will move as many as 5,000 U.S. Marines from Japan to the Marianas in Dededo, Guam, The Pacific Daily News reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
News Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13) Jun '13 - Cherokee - 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC