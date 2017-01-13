Asian Pacific American Presidential I...

Asian Pacific American Presidential Inaugural Gala 2017

Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee and National Committee of Asian American Republicans hosts "APA Presidential Inaugural Gala 2017" WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, January 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trump-Pence Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee and the National Committee of Asian American Republicans to Host "Asian Pacific American Presidential Inaugural Gala 2017" WASHINGTON, DC, January 11, 2017: The Trump-Pence Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee and the National Committee of Asian American Republicans announces that they will be hosting an Asian Pacific American Presidential Inaugural Gala in honor of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as well as for the Asian Pacific Americans who have been nominated to serve in the new Trump Administration.

Chicago, IL

