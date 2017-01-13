APL Saipan Makes Maiden Call to Guam
On 2 January, APL and Guam celebrated the New Year with APL Saipan's maiden call at the Port of Guam, officially commencing the weekly service for the Guam Saipan Express service. The US flagged APL Saipan joins its sister ship, the US flagged APL Guam which first arrived in Guam a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
|Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|- Cherokee -
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC