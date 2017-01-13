APL Saipan Makes Maiden Call to Guam

APL Saipan Makes Maiden Call to Guam

Tuesday Jan 3

On 2 January, APL and Guam celebrated the New Year with APL Saipan's maiden call at the Port of Guam, officially commencing the weekly service for the Guam Saipan Express service. The US flagged APL Saipan joins its sister ship, the US flagged APL Guam which first arrived in Guam a year ago.

Chicago, IL

