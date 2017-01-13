13th Tinian Hot Pepper Festival on Feb. 18-19

The Marianas Visitors Authority will hold the 13th Annual Tinian Hot Pepper Festival on the picturesque island of Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, on Feb. 18-19, 2017. The 13th Tinian Hot Pepper Festival will be held over Presidents Day weekend on Feb. 18-19, 2017, highlighting the island's famously potent "donne sali" pepper.

