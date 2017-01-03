Watery graves of World War II: Planes, boats and artillery posts abandoned on paradise island
Photographed across the Northern Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands and the Rock Islands in Palau, they show how nature has overtaken the rusting hunks of metal Photographed across the Northern Mariana Islands, Solomon Islands and the Rock Islands in Palau, they show how nature has overtaken the rusting hunks of metal .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
|Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|- Cherokee -
|1
