President Obama Approves Additional Recovery Aid for Saipan Following Devastating Typhoon Soudelor

Following Typhoon Souder's devastating impacts to Saipan, President Obama issued a major disaster declaration on August 5, 2015 for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands , making federal assistance available to aid individuals and communities in the recovery efforts for damages that occurred August 1-3, 2015. This week, the President authorized a cost share adjustment of 100 percent for Federal funds associated with Typhoon Soudelor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's mitigation portion of its Public Assistance program and Hazard Mitigation Grant program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.