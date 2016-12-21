President Obama Amends the Commonweal...

President Obama Amends the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Disaster Declaration

Thursday Dec 22

The President today made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a result of Typhoon Soudelor that occurred during the period of August 1-3, 2015.

Chicago, IL

