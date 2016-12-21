President Obama Amends the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Disaster Declaration
The President today made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a result of Typhoon Soudelor that occurred during the period of August 1-3, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
|Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|- Cherokee -
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC