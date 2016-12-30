Posted On Dec 30 2016
Visitors arrivals to the Northern Mariana Islands catapulted 25 percent in November 2016 compared to November 2015. According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota registered 47,261 visitors in November 2016, compared to 37,870... The Superior Court has dismissed the claims against Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
|Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|- Cherokee -
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC