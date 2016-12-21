Mourning Hiroshima While Facilitating...

Mourning Hiroshima While Facilitating the Next Nuclear Disaster

Friday Dec 2 Read more: American Thinker

On a recent visit to Tinian , an island in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, I visited North Field, site of the B-29 bomb-loading pits for the famed Little Boy and Fat Man atomic bombs. Early on the morning of August 6, 1945, the Enola Gay took off for Hiroshima and released Little Boy.

Chicago, IL

