Davis v. CEC

How many times do you see laws struck down as violating the Fifteenth Amendment? Heck, when was the last time you even saw such a thing?! Chief Justice Thomas tells you most of what you need to know in the first paragraph of today's opinion : "The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands restricts voting in certain elections to individuals of 'Northern Marianas descent.' This appeal presents the question of whether this restriction is race-based and violates the Fifteenth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

