Community Briefs a " Dec. 30, 2016

Community Briefs — Dec. 30, 2016

16 hrs ago Read more: Saipan Tribune

The Marianas Visitors Authority will hold open auditions on Jan. 7, 2017, on Saipan for "Marianas-chan" to help promote the Northern Mariana Islands in Japan. The contest is open to U.S. citizen children ages 4-6 who reside in the CNMI.

