Bordallo supports delegate voting in new congress
Bordallo says she supports Democratic Whip Steny Honyer's letter to House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions asking that the Delegates from the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands, as well as the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico, be allowed to cast votes in the Committee of the Whole House. Bordallo testified before the Rules Committee in September to request for the change and today says "I believe that doing so would allow the territories' voice to be heard more fully durign debate on the House floor.
