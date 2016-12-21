Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional, Race-Based Voting
The courts just handed unconstitutional, race-based voting-backed by the Obama administration-another defeat as the government agency charged with cracking down on such violations fails miserably to do its job. Private citizens and groups such as Judicial Watch have been forced to take legal action at their own expense to stop these racist voting practices that clearly infringe on an assortment of federal statutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Judicial Watch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
|Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|- Cherokee -
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC