Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional...

Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional, Race-Based Voting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Judicial Watch

The courts just handed unconstitutional, race-based voting-backed by the Obama administration-another defeat as the government agency charged with cracking down on such violations fails miserably to do its job. Private citizens and groups such as Judicial Watch have been forced to take legal action at their own expense to stop these racist voting practices that clearly infringe on an assortment of federal statutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Judicial Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
News Kilili praises choice of Mayorkas for DHS Deput... (Jun '13) Jun '13 - Cherokee - 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC