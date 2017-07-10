US is ready to use force in NKorea but prefers trade clout

The United States vowed Wednesday to use military force to defend the country and its allies against a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile if necessary, but said it prefers to use its clout in international trade to address the growing threat. In a hard-hitting speech at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an ICBM, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that "the world has become a more dangerous place" and China has a key role in promoting peace.

