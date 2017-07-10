US is ready to use force in NKorea bu...

US is ready to use force in NKorea but prefers trade clout

22 hrs ago

The United States vowed Wednesday to use military force to defend the country and its allies against a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile if necessary, but said it prefers to use its clout in international trade to address the growing threat. In a hard-hitting speech at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an ICBM, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that "the world has become a more dangerous place" and China has a key role in promoting peace.

Chicago, IL

