Slovenian comic's parody has Merkel dancing with 'zombie' refugees

15 hrs ago

A Slovenian comic who has attracted millions of online hits with extravagant musical parodies of such figures as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and the pope gives Angela Merkel the same satirical treatment in a clip released on Monday. Klemen Slakonja plays the German chancellor in the YouTube video, along with a cast of dozens.

