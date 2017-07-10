Russia-US ties zigzag wildly during Putin's rule since 2000
President Donald Trump will become the fourth American leader that Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced since taking the helm in 2000 when they meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Friday. Under Putin's watch, U.S.-Russia ties have zigzagged wildly between periods of tensions and relative warmth.
