Official: 120-plus nations set to approve nuclear ban treaty
The president of the U.N. conference drafting what could be the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons said over 120 countries have agreed on the text, which is expected to be formally adopted Friday although all nuclear-armed nations are boycotting the effort. Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said at a news conference Thursday that "this will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat
|22 min
|Erl
|30
|Donald Trump condemns China over North Korea su...
|Thu
|Trump is a joke
|2
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|86
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
