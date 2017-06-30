North Korea claims latest test was an...

North Korea claims latest test was an intercontinental ballistic missile

Read more: Romsey Advertiser

North Korea claimed to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile in a launch on Tuesday, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington. But a test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, if confirmed, would be a major step forward in developing a nuclear-armed missile that can reach anywhere in the United States.

