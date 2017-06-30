No Stopping Of Work Permit Issuance To North Koreans - DPM
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today refuted a news agency report from Japan claiming that Malaysia has stopped issuing work permits to North Korean nationals. Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said no such directive had been issued on the matter.
