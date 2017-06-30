Missile strike on NKorea an unlikely ...

Missile strike on NKorea an unlikely response to aggression

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A pre-emptive military strike may be among the "pretty severe things" President Donald Trump says he is considering for North Korea, but it's a step so fraught with risk that it ranks as among the unlikeliest options. Even a so-called surgical strike aimed at the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to destroy the arsenal or stop its leader, Kim Jong Un , from swiftly retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea within minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 1 hr C Kersey 35
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 10 hr Erl 36
News Donald Trump condemns China over North Korea su... Thu Trump is a joke 2
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC