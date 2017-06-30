May to urge world leaders at G20 summ...

May to urge world leaders at G20 summit to close terror funding loopholes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Theresa May will call on world leaders to choke off funding for terrorists which is being funnelled through the international financial institutions as the G20 meets in Germany. The Prime Minister will warn Islamic State is exploiting loopholes to build up finances, as she calls for action to make the system entirely hostile to terror groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 3 hr Erl 36
News Donald Trump condemns China over North Korea su... Thu Trump is a joke 2
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC