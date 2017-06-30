May to urge world leaders at G20 summit to close terror funding loopholes
Theresa May will call on world leaders to choke off funding for terrorists which is being funnelled through the international financial institutions as the G20 meets in Germany. The Prime Minister will warn Islamic State is exploiting loopholes to build up finances, as she calls for action to make the system entirely hostile to terror groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat
|3 hr
|Erl
|36
|Donald Trump condemns China over North Korea su...
|Thu
|Trump is a joke
|2
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|86
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC