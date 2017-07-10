Man trapped in flood waters is saved by a co-worker

Trump warns the future of the West is in doubt, calls on the world to stop 'global threat' of North Korea and admits Russia could have helped him win as he forms new alliance with Polish president 'He's one evil monster': Man, 62, who murdered his sixth wife and her hitman after being cleared of killing his second wife 30 years ago is sentenced to DEATH as her family rejoices in court US is ready to use 'considerable military forces if we must' to stop North Korea's nuclear program, UN ambassador warns Republican whip Steve Scalise is readmitted to ICU in a serious condition after an infection following his shooting at baseball practice last month First ever footage of the sex slaves who still shame Japan: Film shows US and Chinese troops freeing Koreans forced to become 'comfort women' for Japanese soldiers during WWII Police officer 'terrorises pop singer Morrissey at gunpoint for half ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.