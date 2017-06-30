India expresses concern over North Korea's missile tests
New Delhi, July 7 - India on Friday expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, saying it posed a grave threat to international peace and stability. DPRK's continued pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its proliferation links pose a grave threat to international peace & stability, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|C Kersey
|35
|Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat
|14 hr
|Erl
|35
|Donald Trump condemns China over North Korea su...
|Thu
|Trump is a joke
|2
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|86
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC