India expresses concern over North Korea's missile tests

New Delhi, July 7 - India on Friday expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, saying it posed a grave threat to international peace and stability. DPRK's continued pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its proliferation links pose a grave threat to international peace & stability, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

