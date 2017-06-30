'Easy, Fellas,' Trump Tells Rowdy Korean Media in Oval Office

President Donald Trump scolded a South Korean media contingent after members of the press bumped into a couch, nearly knocked over a lamp, and damaged a table in the Oval Office as they tried to cover Trump's Friday sit-down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Oval Office was more crowded than usual with the South Korean media present, but Secret Service had to ask the Korean media to stop running as they entered the room, according to the New York Post .

