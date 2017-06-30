'Easy, Fellas,' Trump Tells Rowdy Korean Media in Oval Office
President Donald Trump scolded a South Korean media contingent after members of the press bumped into a couch, nearly knocked over a lamp, and damaged a table in the Oval Office as they tried to cover Trump's Friday sit-down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Oval Office was more crowded than usual with the South Korean media present, but Secret Service had to ask the Korean media to stop running as they entered the room, according to the New York Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|86
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC