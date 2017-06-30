Don Cherry snubbed for Order of Canad...

Don Cherry snubbed for Order of Canada - again

21 hrs ago

Maybe we'll get it right by Canada's 200th birthday and give the Order of Canada to Don Cherry. But the people who block conservatives from getting the honour just run out the clock: My late Toronto Sun colleagues Peter Worthington, Bob MacDonald, George Gross are examples.

Chicago, IL

