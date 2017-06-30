"Cutting Off" North Korea to "Denucle...

"Cutting Off" North Korea to "Denuclearize" Pyongyang

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Free Press, Independent News Media

When U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies recently asked Bangkok's coup-installed military government to support international sanctions against North Korea, he reflected concerns by analysts that Pyongyang could build nuclear and other weapons with dual-use imports and profits from exports. "As a leader of ASEAN , Thailand has an important role to play in the broad effort to signal to North Korea it will be isolated if it does not suspend its weapons programs and return to talks on the basis of a verifiable commitment to denuclearize," Mr. Davies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC