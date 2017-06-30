"Cutting Off" North Korea to "Denuclearize" Pyongyang
When U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies recently asked Bangkok's coup-installed military government to support international sanctions against North Korea, he reflected concerns by analysts that Pyongyang could build nuclear and other weapons with dual-use imports and profits from exports. "As a leader of ASEAN , Thailand has an important role to play in the broad effort to signal to North Korea it will be isolated if it does not suspend its weapons programs and return to talks on the basis of a verifiable commitment to denuclearize," Mr. Davies said.
