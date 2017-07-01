5 North Koreans Found in South's Waters Appear to Be Defectors
Five North Koreans crossed into South Korean waters in a boat on Saturday, sailing across a heavily guarded maritime border between the two nations in what appeared to be an attempt to flee the North, South Korean Coast Guard officials said. The North Koreans - four men and one woman - indicated that they wanted to defect to the South when their boat was stopped by a South Korean Coast Guard patrol ship south of the maritime border and off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, the officials said.
