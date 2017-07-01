5 North Koreans Found in South's Waters Appear to Be Defectors

Five North Koreans crossed into South Korean waters in a boat on Saturday, sailing across a heavily guarded maritime border between the two nations in what appeared to be an attempt to flee the North, South Korean Coast Guard officials said. The North Koreans - four men and one woman - indicated that they wanted to defect to the South when their boat was stopped by a South Korean Coast Guard patrol ship south of the maritime border and off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, the officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.