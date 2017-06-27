With latest jabs, Trump-Obama relatio...

With latest jabs, Trump-Obama relationship reaches historic nastiness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

It's a long-distance feud, transmitted over the airwaves and on social media, that's now devolved well beyond a small political spat. For President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, the animosity that started years ago has never waned, except for a month-long period during the presidential transition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Wed CodeTalker 85
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Mon Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC