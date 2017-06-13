With Eyes On North Korea, US Successfully Destroys Mock ICBM Over Pacific
The U.S. military successfully launched its first-ever missile defense test involving a simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile. In the US test, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency launched an interceptor rocket from an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
