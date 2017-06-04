Will this L.A. congressional district known as a Latino political base make history for Koreans?
Korean Americans wait to vote at Pio Pico Library in the special election to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District. Korean Americans wait to vote at Pio Pico Library in the special election to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Sat
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC