Why does South Korea's new president ...

Why does South Korea's new president want to talk to North Korea? Norah O'Donnell is going to ask.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Why does South Korea's new president want to talk to North Korea? Norah O'Donnell is going to ask. Norah O'Donnell hoped to interview South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his first-ever visit to the White House this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 4 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 7
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 15 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 15 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC