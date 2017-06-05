White House Official Confirms Discuss...

White House Official Confirms Discussions on S. Korean Missile Defense

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor is launched during a successful test in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. A White House official has confirmed to VOA that President Donald Trump, the secretary of state and the secretary of defense discussed South Korea's suspension of deployment of a U.S. anti-ballistic-missile defense system in South Korea.

Chicago, IL

