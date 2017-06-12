US, UK pin WannaCry cyber-attack on North Korea
Hackers from North Korea were behind the ransomware cyber-attacks that paralysed Britain's National Health Service and wreaked havoc with computer networks worldwide last month, according to Britain's security services. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre is leading the international investigation and security sources told the BBC that the NCSC believes that a hacking group known as Lazarus launched the attack.
