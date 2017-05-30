US proposes new North Korea sanctions at UN
The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said she believes an agreement in the Security Council to impose new sanctions on North Korea could come by Friday. UNITED NATIONS: The United States presented a draft UN Security Council resolution on Thursday that would impose new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, diplomats said.
