US, Korea affirm steadfast alliance
"What you do so well in addition to those physical things is working behind the scenes and in between the lines to create the tightest possible connection between our two countries and peoples, and that is the remarkable work we salute you for." Amid concerns and uncertainties over the bilateral alliance, the Korea America Friendship Society dispelled the skepticism and vindicated the two nation's time-tested resolve to deter North Korea's military threat at an annual reception on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|4 min
|BHM5267
|81
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|11 hr
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC