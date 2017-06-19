US, Japan missile interception test f...

US, Japan missile interception test fails

A US and Japanese missile test conducted in Hawaii missed its target, but both militaries stopped short of calling it a failure. The firing involved a SM-3 Block IIA missile that's built for the Aegis Missile Defense system, which is used to shoot down medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles from ships at sea.

Chicago, IL

