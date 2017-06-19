US, Japan missile interception test fails
A US and Japanese missile test conducted in Hawaii missed its target, but both militaries stopped short of calling it a failure. The firing involved a SM-3 Block IIA missile that's built for the Aegis Missile Defense system, which is used to shoot down medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles from ships at sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|4 hr
|Red Crosse
|63
|American student who died after release from No...
|Thu
|Carl Bailey
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 20
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC