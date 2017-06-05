US defense chief: 'Americans will do the right thing' in Pacific
Amid growing threats to security, the US secretary of defense on Saturday sought to reassure nervous allies about America's commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. "That enduring commitment is based on strategic interests and on shared values," said James Mattis, speaking at an annual Asian security conference in Singapore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Sat
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC