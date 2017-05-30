US Def. Sec'y Mattis touts Trump pred...

US Def. Sec'y Mattis touts Trump predecessors' Asia policy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Trump administration is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday. Mattis outlined the Trump administration's approach in remarks to reporters traveling with him to Singapore, where he will deliver a policy speech at an international security conference Saturday and meet with several Asian counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... 15 hr Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC