US blacklists China bank, revving up pressure over NKorea

The United States blacklisted a small Chinese bank accused of illicit dealings with North Korea on Thursday, escalating the pressure on Beijing to rein in its wayward ally amid increased signs of frustration among President Donald Trump and his top advisers with China's diplomatic efforts. The Treasury Department declared the Bank of Dandong a "primary money-laundering concern," proposing to sever it entirely from the U.S. financial system, pending a 60-day review period.

