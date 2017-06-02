UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 e...

UN votes to add 15 North Koreans, 4 entities to UN blacklist

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to add 15 individuals and four entities linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs to a U.N. sanctions blacklist, but Chinese opposition blocked tough new sanctions the United States was pushing. While the resolution will impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on a range of North Koreans including the man believed to head its overseas espionage operations and foreign intelligence collection, it will not target critical oil deliveries or include other tough sanctions.

