UN body urges Pyongyang to cooperate with UN point man on N. Korean human rights: report

16 hrs ago

United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein has called on North Korea to cooperate with the UN point man on the North Korean human rights situation, Voice of America reported Wednesday. VOA's Korea Service said Zeid, the high commissioner for human rights, made the remarks at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's session in Geneva on Tuesday, adding many countries are not cooperating with his office.

Chicago, IL

